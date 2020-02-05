Baby in Wuhan, China, becomes the youngest Coronavirus patient, just 30 hours after birth

The baby is the youngest person registered as being infected by the virus, killing nearly 500 people since rising to Wuhan in China last year. .



AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 5:47 PM IST

Beijing: A baby in the city of Wuhan, an epidemic in China, was only diagnosed with the new corona virus 30 hours after birth, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

The baby is the youngest person registered as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since the end of last year.

CCTV quoted experts as saying that it could be a “vertical transfer” case, referring to infections transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or immediately afterwards.

The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.

The official news agency Xinhua reported Monday that a baby born last week with an infected mother had tested negative.

The disease is believed to have originated in December at a Wuhan market that sold wild animals and spread rapidly when people traveled for the new lunar holiday in January.

The National Health Commission of China said on Tuesday that the oldest person with the virus is 90 years old and that 80 percent of the reported deaths are patients 60 years and older.

. [TagsToTranslate] Baby