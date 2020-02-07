Baby carriers sold at Target and Amazon are recalled because a child might fall out remembers

(CNN) – These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a press release this week.

The carriers are made in China and no injuries were reported.

If you have these popular baby carriers, you can return them and get a free replacement.

Go Forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier – lot code: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier – lot code: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

Close Close Newborn carrier – lot code 2018 0719

“The forward-facing baby car seats are made of cotton with a pre-filled pouch. The car seats have a black body and black belts or a gray body and black belts,” the US Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product.

You will find the code sewn in the inside of the carrier. Other similar products were not affected by this recall.

Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at [email protected] or go online to www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

