Baby boy becomes the youngest suspected corona virus patient in the UK

An eight month old boy is suspected of being the youngest coronavirus patient in the UK after being treated by an infected doctor.

Allegedly he has ‘all the symptoms’ associated with the deadly virus and has been quarantined with his mother.

The terrified family of the unnamed child says that they now live “in hell” amid the fear that his four-year-old sister might also be infected.

He was seen by one of two doctors in Brighton who later tested positive for the corona virus.

His father said to The Daily Telegraph: “We are in hell.”

He added: “My little boy has hemophilia and a lung condition, so he’s already poor. My ex-partner took him to check out last Tuesday.

“We brought it back yesterday morning and when we got home around 1 p.m., we received a call from Worthing A&E.

“They said that both my son and his mother had been in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and said we should stay home.”

Both were brought to the hospital by doctors who were wearing full hazmat suits for testing, with results expected tomorrow.

Experts have warned that the London Underground could become a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus – known as Covid-19.

It comes when the capital saw its first confirmed case after a woman tested positive, bringing the total to nine in Britain.

There have been more than 44,700 cases of the virus in China, with more than 1,100 deaths. In the rest of the world, more than 400 cases have been confirmed in 24 countries.