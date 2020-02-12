Baby black bear brought home from the dog, rehabilitated, accepted by surrogate bear

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – “Can we keep it?” That was the question in the eyes of a family dog ​​when it brought an orphaned black bear cub back to Washington County, but within a week this cub found a new mama bear.

According to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro, the male infant was first discovered in Washington County on Wednesday, February 5. The owners of the dog that found the cub contacted the Department of Wild and Inland Fisheries (DGIF), which sent a biologist on Thursday, February 6th, to bring the cub to the wildlife center.

According to Dr. Claire – a veterinary intern at the Wildlife Center – made light noises to the cub and appeared bright and alert during its examination. Aside from mild dehydration, the 1.19-pound cub was reported to be healthy at the time of its admission.

A male black bear cub found in Washington County was brought to the Wildlife Center on February 6 for examination and rehabilitation. (Photo: Courtesy Wildlife Center of Virginia)

The Wildlife Center says his rehabilitation staff put him in an incubator. added it to the 24-hour bottle feeding schedule; and waited until Friday February 7th to introduce him to a female black bear cub that had been admitted to the center on January 28th.





Two rescued black bear cubs snuggled up in the same incubator at the Wildlife Center from February 7-10. (Photos: Courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia)

The 1.25-pound female cub was found almost frozen on a pile of brushes in Craig County on January 22 by power line workers, according to the Wildlife Center. According to reports, the workers thought the cub was dead until they warmed it up and they started crying

The Wildlife Center announced on Monday February 10 that the two boys spent the weekend in the same incubator, with the same bottle feeding schedule. However, due to their different ages and sizes, the DGIF decided to support the boys separately, according to the Wildlife Center.

According to reports, the DGIF discovered two active cave sites – both with mother bears and cubs – and took the female to the first cave site on Monday to attempt an extraction. DGIF biologists also announced on Monday that they would like to pick up the male cub and take it to the other cave site so that a surrogate mother can take care of him on Wednesday, February 12th.

The Wildlife Center quickly updated the male boy’s profile on Wednesday, declaring that his nursing attempt was successful. According to the DGIF, the biologists sedated the bear mother to replace her radio collar and add the rescued cub to the three cubs she already had.

