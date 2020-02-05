Baboon recreates Simba’s iconic scene from ‘The Lion King’ after the adoption of Cub

A male baboon wearing a lion cub and looking after it is an unusual sight, but it happened during the weekend in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The baboon took the cub in a tree and rubbed it smoothly as if it were his, said safari operator Kurt Schultz, who had never seen such behavior in 20 years.

“The baboon was taking care of the lion cub as if it were a baby baboon,” Schultz said in an email to The Associated Press. “Male baboons care a lot, but the care for this lion cub was the same care as a female baboon for one of her own young.”

Schultz said when he first saw the baboons on Saturday, the gang of baboons was excited and animated. It is possible that they had discovered the lion cub, he said.

The baboons had gathered in an area with granite hills and boulders known to be lions and leopards hiding their cubs while they hunt, he said, and that’s probably how the baboons found the cub.

Baboons “are really strong animals, and when they were all excited at first and fought for the baby, it could have been internally injured,” Schultz said. It was a warm morning and the cub also showed signs of dehydration, he said.

While the rest of the baboon troop settled, the male “moved from branch to branch, cared for and wore the cub for a long period,” Schultz said. “The cub seemed very exhausted.”

Schultz and others on safaris in the park looked at the rare sight and took photos.

“I see no chance that this poor cub will survive. The troop of baboons was large and a lion could not get the boy back,” Schultz said. “The lion cub would threaten the baboons as it gets older. I have seen baboons kill leopard cubs maliciously and have heard that baboons kill lion cubs.”

