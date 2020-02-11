Babar Azam from Pakistan reaches the top 5 for the first time

This enormous leap in form has led to his latest ranking of test bats. He was one of the top players in the Pakistani test squad and is considered one of the best players in the world, often compared to people like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam said, “This year (2019), I’ve worked on improving the mistakes I’ve made in the format and overcoming some of them, which has helped me make a few runs. The longer you play, the better you understand the nuances of the game and find your way. “

He added: “My innings in South Africa against Dale Steyn gave me great pleasure and confidence in getting into the Test Match Zone. I also learned how to convert the 60s and 70s to 100s and then my century gave me up Australia confident that I can make large runs in format. ”

He was also hailed as vital for Pakistan’s T20I and ODI teams. He has brought Pakistan to a new high in the T20I with the team currently ranked first in the T20I leaderboard.