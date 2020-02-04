Baaghi 3 NEW poster on How is The Hype? BLOCKBUSTER OR Lackluster? Vote now!

Another new movie, and we will judge the exaggeration “on the ground” of it through our survey “How is the hype”. It’s Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Shradhha Kapoor. The creators have revealed their explosive poster; Let’s see how much you liked it.

The creators of Baaghi 3 from Tiger Shroff recently released a new movie poster. We see Tiger with his bare torso holding a gun with his hand while looking towards the tank. Even the poster is full of “action” that hints at the madness we can expect from the trailer and the movie itself. It has already created a huge buzz and fans can’t wait to see the breakthrough that is ready to launch on February 6, 2020.

Tiger joins his Baaghi co-star, Shraddha Kapoor. The couple will meet after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under its banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will launch on March 6, 2020.

