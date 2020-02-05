Baaghi 3 Motion Poster OUT! Tiger Shroff makes fun of us for his great action; The trailer will be released tomorrow at this time.

Tiger Shroff and his fans are in a cloud nine after the tremendous success of War and now, waiting for the highly anticipated action artist Baaghi 3. After witnessing a massive exaggeration with the first poster of the film, the creators are ready for The trailer will be released tomorrow and has released a poster of Tiger Shroff’s movie as Ronnie.

As for his social networks, Tiger Shroff shared: “It has been an incredible journey, but Ronnie’s biggest battle has not yet been fought. Catch the explosive # Baaghi3. TRAILER MORNING AT 11AM.”

It has been an incredible journey, but Ronnie’s biggest battle has not yet been fought.

Catch the explosive # Baaghi3

TOWING MORNING AT 11 AM🔥

– Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 5, 2020

The motion poster shows Tiger face to face against a military tank with helicopters moving in his direction and a legend that says: ‘This time he faces a nation. Tow at 11 a.m. morning ‘

The motion poster adds to the exaggeration of the biggest action movie of 2020.

Baaghi 3 will have triple action, drama and history and everyone is extremely excited to see what awaits them.

Baaghi 3 is set to premiere on March 6, 2020. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

