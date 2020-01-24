Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) – A 3-year-old girl from Azusa was hospitalized for a month for a form of coronavirus, her mother told KTLA on Wednesday.

Aliyah Cardoza was an active, generally healthy child when she suddenly fell ill a few days before Christmas, said Gloria Aguilera of her daughter.

It started with normal flu-like symptoms: “a fever and a cough, and she just reached a point where her fever didn’t break,” said Aguilera.

Aliyah was originally diagnosed with a case of viral flu. But his symptoms worsened and the drugs didn’t help, prompting the single mother of two to bring the toddler to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital on December 23.

Doctors told Aguilera that her daughter had the NL63 strain of the coronavirus, which is different from the one that killed at least 17 people and made hundreds sick in China.

“They said it was common,” said Aguilera. “It’s … really relieving that she doesn’t have this tension.”

However, the mother is worried about her baby girl, who has been in the hospital for a month and remains intubated with respiratory and thoracic tubes. She said the toddler’s lung had collapsed and she had a seizure on Sunday.

“I didn’t know she would end up in this kind of situation where I would have to see my daughter endure so much pain,” said Aguilera, crying.

Doctors hope Aliyah will recover fully, although it is unknown how long she will remain in hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been opened to financially help Aguilera – who also has a 4-year-old son – to spend more time in the hospital with her daughter.

“As much as I want to be there for her 24/7, I have a son who really needs me there too,” Aguilera wrote on the page. “I’m still working when I can, but I’ve created this account so that I can be there with her more and not worry about how I’m going to be there financially for both.”

The page raised over $ 5,000 in the early afternoon on Thursday.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.