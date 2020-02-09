MOSCOW – The voters in Azerbaijan chose a new parliamentary Sunday in an early election after a short and withheld campaign.

President Ilham Aliev, who has been in power since 2003, proclaimed the elections in early December after Parliament called for the winding up to choose a new body to work more closely with the President on reforms in the oil-rich country.

Aliev’s new Azerbaijani party had 65 out of 125 seats in the old parliament, shortly after the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

Nineteen political parties have recruited candidates, but most of the more than 1,600 walking people are self-nominated, according to the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The official campaign period started just three weeks ago in the former Soviet Republic of 10 million people on the Caspian Sea.

