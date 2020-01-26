Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye: A live music extravaganza saw 1,000 singers and instrumentalists on Friday night on the Kabir Khan web series album “Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”. In effect, the artists got into the Guinness Book of Records.

The Guinness Book recognized it as India’s largest cinematographic music group, as 1,000 musicians from all over the country met in the evening to present songs from the Pritam serial album.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye Music Concert created this Guinness book entry

Kabir said of a musical event: “My first film project was a documentary of the same name -“ Forgotten Army ”. More than two decades ago, I traveled with INA veterans, returning my way back in the 1940s to realize that so few Indians knew their struggle or freedom struggle. Despite their courage, they became a footnote in India’s history of independence. I promised to tell my story to India and the world. On the occasion of India’s 70th day, the release of the “Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” is my attempt to bring my story closer to the world. The album from the performance, today’s LIVE 1000 music serenade, captures the very spirit of Azad Hind Fauj. ‘ “

He added: “I am excited to have the opportunity to witness this unique live performance with this talented music team and take part in the memory of the brave soldiers of Azad Hindu Fauj. Republic Day, everybody take a moment to understand the forgotten history and sacrifice of the Indian National Army. “

Swapnil Dangarikar, the official appraiser of the Guinness Book of Records, said: “It was a spectacular performance with the highest level of competence. It is a great pleasure to be here to see and listen to India’s greatest film music. A great way to mark the launch of Amazon’s Original Series – The Forgotten Army, and a tribute to the heroes of the past in a spectacular way by 1000 group participants. “

Concert musicians come from a variety of locations including Delhi, Calcutta, Pune, Goa, Assam and Sikki, except Kenya, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Amazon Prime Video aired on January 24 the video “Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”.

