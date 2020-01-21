Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Starub Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, talk about the time of their subject from the very beginning. Manufacturers yesterday blended the hot tub with an amazing trailer and attracted the attention of the masses. The trailer got to our exclusive film How’s The Hype? today. Scroll down to vote.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6r8UYU7Zcs (/ embed)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan introduces Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple who loves each other. The trailer of the film captures their dynamism in order, placing two against a family that fell in love with two boys because it is very taboo. Director: Hitesh Kewalya, the film has an amazing cast backed by a strong and funny script with good news.

How much did you like the recently released Shubha Mangal Zyad Saavdhan? Rate the hype in the polls below and share your thoughts in the comments with us!

Ayubmann Khurran Shubh Mangal Zyad Saavdhan’s poster “What is the Hype?” BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Ayushmann Khurrana was at the forefront of the success of his films, which the audience constantly receives. After article 15 and Bale this year the actor recently introduced the poster of his future Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and we already love it. But are there also spectators? Our exclusive “How’s Hype?” Section will do the same.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?“The Netizens section evaluates the buzz of posters, songs, trailers and movie trailers, so it will be interesting to watch Shubh Mangala Zyad Saavdhan’s reception among the audience.

Ayubmann Khurran Shubh Mangal Zyad Saavdhan’s poster “What is the Hype?” BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Speaking of the poster, he also presents Ayushmann, who metaphorically escapes from the usual perception of society, as could be seen in the form when brides and groom could be seen in the background. In addition, a new release date for the film has been revealed as the film will be extended until 21 February 2020.

Check out the poster below:

Bhaagte Bhagate and Hah hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan han- Release 21 Feb 2020 @CypplOfficial @aanandlrai @TSBhushanKumar @hiteshkewalya @raogajrajn @ Neenagupta001 @Farjig @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha @ Parsha

– Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2019

How much did you like the recently unveiled poster with Ayushmann? Rate the hype in the polls below and share your thoughts in the comments with us!

Trending

Previously, the announcement video featured super talented actors including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Ra, Manurishi Chaddh, Rajwar Community, Maanvi Gagro, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neer Singh.

After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a homosexual who will romanticize newcomer Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Aanand L. Rai.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!