Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is ready for the release of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which deals with homosexuality. The actor, often praised for his choices, says he chooses to make films about taboo subjects to bring about a change in society.

Since Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut, he has always managed to overcome the limits.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what his film brand will resist and our expectations have only grown

Ayushmann Khurrana has never avoided experimenting. He played a sperm donor in “Vicky Donor”; a man who deals with erectile dysfunction in “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”; a prematurely bald man in “Bala”; now proudly play a gay man in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”.

He said: “Cinema is a powerful tool that can influence people and affect positive social changes. One of my main reasons for making films about taboo topics is to try to impact a change in society: to start a conversation in families and make people think about the realities that surround them and impact them regularly.

“It is this strong impulse to try to highlight the real, the important thing that I decided that my film brand would represent last-minute taboo issues.”

Ayushmann says that his main audience base is the family audience across the country and that he wants to entertain them at all times, even while making a movie with a message and a suggestion.

“The problems I deal with in my films affect families across the country in some way or form. That is the reason why they connect with my film genre.

“I want to keep quietly removing these important social problems that somehow, as a society, we try to hide under the carpet. Through my films, I am trying to get these conversations out of the closet and I hope, in the process, to make everyone think of being vocal and sensitive, “he added.

