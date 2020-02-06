Yeh Hai Aashiqui’s actor, Ayush Mehra, has had a role in the Operation MBBS web series that focuses on the trip of three first-year medical students.

Ayush will join actors Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in the Dice Media project.

Ayush Mehra’s MBBS operation will revolve around the lives of medical students

“MBBS is one of those rare experiences that occur in life and I am happy to have had the opportunity to live it even without studying it. While I’ve been associated with Dice Media in the past, it feels great to finally do a show with them, “said Ayush, who was also seen in the Dice Media miniseries, Find Find Attached.

Mehra also joked: “The entire cast and crew were splendid since everyone knew what they had to do and brought more to the table. I could not improve because, for the first time, I am not in love with anyone. Actually I am, and it’s a skeleton. “

Meanwhile, Sarah has acted in Bollywood movies like Dil Dhadakne Do. He has also worked with several digital entertainment platforms such as TVF, FilterCopy and Culture Machine, to name a few.

Anshul, who has appeared in films like Zero and True Love, marks his digital debut with this web series. Commenting on his role in the series, he said: “There are no words that can fully tell the story of my time in the” MBBS Operation. “The shoot itself felt like a group of really excited and intelligent people who joined to make a super project. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!