Ayanna Pressley encouraged me to talk about my alopecia

PICTURED: JOSEPH PREZIOSO (AFP via Getty Images)

I never thought I would be suffocated in front of Ayanna Pressley.

But 17 minutes after our interview at The Root HQ in New York City on Monday when she started telling me one of her most personal hair stories by describing her experience with alopecia, I blinked through tears and silently thought about my own difficult relationship to hair after loss.

After she finished her answer and waited for my follow-up, I cleared my throat and tried to figure out my next question.

“Many black women … and especially girls … commented on the importance …”

It wasn’t until my lead producer Ashley Velez told me to take a breath that I realized how long I had been holding it. Despite my efforts and to counter the emerging emotions in the room, we decided to break for a few moments to collect ourselves. And it was all because listening to Pressley’s words took me back to a moment that I will never forget.

I started losing hair in my sophomore year when I noticed a quarter-sized spot in the middle of my scalp while taking a shower. Over the years, the quarter grew to a point where I could no longer wear my natural hair without some kind of cover, like a wig.

It was only when my oldest sister, who also suffers from alopecia, cut her hair after years of hair growth that I thought about cutting mine too. And even though I’ve worked for the blackest website ever, I still hesitated at how incredibly short natural hair is interpreted alongside my dark skin not only by people I meet every day, but also by the predominantly white and male media landscape in which I am work.

Could I ever get a job in the “mainstream media” that is fading?

How can I cover my massive bald spot?

Do I have the right head for such a short haircut?

Do men find me attractive?

Despite all the questions I asked myself almost 10 months ago, I cut my hair. However, most people in my life thought that I simply decided to do something different and drastic to make a fashion statement than was necessary for me. They didn’t know I used sprays and hair fibers to make the center of my scalp full of hair.

Not only was I embarrassed, stressed, and ashamed of having alopecia, but I also felt like I wasn’t accepting myself as I was as a whole. Many black women – including me – know how much luggage is associated with our hair. So much is assumed and projected on how our hair is worn and if you lose your “crown” it is hard to shake the feeling that it is your fault.

That’s why Congresswoman chose The Root to tell her story. She had previously spoken to us about the personal and symbolic meaning of her typical Senegalese twists, and since her relationship with her hair was deeply rooted in her identity as a black woman, she and her team trusted our website to share her experience with alopecia and nuance It deserves attention to detail.

When I heard that Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley had a similar feeling, I was comforted.

“Every night I used all the tools that I had learned and trained in my life as a black woman because I thought I could stop,” she said. But Pressley couldn’t, and neither could I. Our alopecia was something we had to make peace with.

The irony of it all was one of the last questions I asked her.

“I make peace with alopecia. I didn’t get there. I am very early in my alopecia trip. But I’m making progress every day, ”Pressley replied.

After our interview, I looked at Pressley’s story and saw myself reflected in her words. The stigma that surrounds women’s hair loss, and especially alopecia, needs to be broken. And now that everyone would soon learn about their alopecia, I felt the need to report as well. I needed peace.

As a millennial, I used social media to share my truth and never felt seen and accepted like this in my whole life. Family members, friends, co-workers, and total strangers all turned to me to support me after I conveyed my gratitude to Pressley for encouraging me to make my own hair travel with alopecia so bold and expectant. Many shared photos of their own bald spots, while others created threads reporting on their alopecia travels. The response was more than I ever expected.

With every retweet from people like the NAACP and positive words from people like Ilhan Omar and Viola Davis, Pressley’s truth story grew. Outlets such as the New York Times, AP, Time, The Guardian, CNN, CBS, Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, NBC and the Washington Post reported the story and deepened Pressley’s message. Rep. Pressley’s boldness and frankness brought words to something that many of us have not been able to open before. The resonance of the story not only confirmed my work as a video producer, but also my experience as someone with alopecia.

Congressman Pressley’s story and impact are exactly what I hope for the future of this video and others who like it in the long run – more impact journalism. Your individual narrative is part of a broader conversation that we as a society have to have about black women’s hair, black women’s health, and any overlap in between. Our stories are important, and the more we tell them to ourselves, the better we all are. Any text I have received in secret about a friend’s fight against hair loss and any public contribution about where our fears of losing hair come from are for me an indicator that we are opening up and moving in the right direction.

And yes, the internet is often a terrible place where we shouldn’t be reading the comments, but in a few rare moments the community building and real recognition takes place in the comment areas. This is about more than just good wishes and clever screen names. It’s about recognizing each other’s humanity in the purest way. Ultimately, I’m just trying to live my life and tell stories as a black woman who accidentally suffers from alopecia and is hugged by me.

When the interview ended, Pressley shared her own vision of what she wants for herself, what we all deserve.

“I’m not just here to occupy space. I’m here to make it. And I want to be free.”

I also feel free.

I can also take a breath.