Ayanna Pressley, Democratic representative, says she has alopecia and reveals a beautiful bald head

The Democratic representative of Massachusetts, Ayanna Pressley, announced on Thursday that she is breastfeeding with an illness that affects disproportionately many black women and up to 6.8 million people in the United States: alopecia areata.

The autoimmune disease causes hair loss in different regions of the body and in many cases leads to baldness. And while more than 147 million people around the world live with the skin condition, Pressley made The Root understand that being one of them was not easy.

For Pressley, the onset of the disease has been associated with shame and loss of identity, but in a heartbreaking video, the congresswoman says she is finally ready to make peace. “I’m trying to find my way around here, and I think going public will help,” said Pressley.

“This is my official release. I am ready now because I want to be freed from the mystery and shame that comes with this secret, ”she said. “I make peace with alopecia. I didn’t get there. I am very early in my alopecia trip. But I make progress every day and that’s why I do it today. ”

Pressley has received a lot of support for her brave beauty movement and praise for her beautiful bald head.

“Breathtaking. Brave. A beacon for little black girls who live with alopecia everywhere and do not find themselves in the world. Bravo, ”is a comment under a new Instagram photo that shows Pressley’s glorious crown.

World, you are beautiful and you are enough

World, you are beautiful and you are enough ”and we could no longer agree.

With or without hair, Pressley is a beauty.

TOPICS: Beauty Hair News Policy Alopecia Ayanna Pressley hair loss traction alopecia