The US Secretary of Education compared it in a recent speech to advocating slavery.

(Lincoln) also fought with the arguments of his time for freedom of choice. They suggested that a state’s decision to be a slave or to be free was not a moral issue. ” Besty DeVos said at a lecture for Colorado Christian University in Washington, DC on Wednesday (January 22), according to the Colorado Times Recorder, The Hill Reports.

“Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choers that make up a large chunk of the American people and don’t see this as a minor matter. They see it as a great moral evil, ”DeVos continued.

Congressman Ayanna PressleyThe Chair of the Task Force on Abortion Access responded to DeVos’ speech on Twitter and wrote: “I invite you to come over the hill and say it to my face Education.

Dear Betsy,

As a black woman and chair of the Abortion Access Task Force, I invite you to come over the hill and say this to my face.

Would appreciate the opportunity to educate you.

Greetings,

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley https://t.co/Yx2EToUdLI

– Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 24, 2020

The following day, Thursday (January 23), DeVos spoke to the Heritage Foundation about the Trump Administration’s “esteemed partnership” with HBCUs.

The event, called the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Forum, was a meeting of representatives and supporters who discussed how to ensure that they remain competitive to prepare students for a rapidly changing job market, reports The Daily Signal.

According to the point of sale, DeVos said to participants: “Today I encourage you to think about how your institutions will be known in decades and also to be an HBCU.”

She added: “Your competitiveness ultimately depends on your most valuable assets, your students. By helping them to be better prepared before they go through your halls, we are strengthening their future and their institutions. ”

DeVos praised the HBCUs that opened public charter schools at their locations and those who partnered to improve the K-12 pipeline, according to The Daily Signal.

It also dismissed the Obama administration’s “acquisition rule”, which dropped out of the current government’s work with HBCUs, and said it had empowered bureaucrats to “punish, or even shut down, colleges and programs that did not match the previous one consistent management policies and settings. “

The Daily Signal also reports that DeVos described the Trump administration’s work as “a strong record of action for HBCUs and their students.”

DeVos boasted things like the Future Act, which is designed to ensure consistent funding for HBCUs, and the revival of the HBCU Capital Financing Advisory Board, which increases spending on programs at Black Colleges, including those based on faith, in schools. “Unconstitutionally excluded,” reports The Daily Signal.

“While others were trying half measures or short-term corrections,” DeVos said in The Daily Signal, “we have taken the courageous steps to help students succeed in the long run.” “President Trump and I appreciate our continued cooperation.”

