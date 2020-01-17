“This is my official release. I was bald only in the privacy of my home and in the company of close friends, ”begins Ayanna Pressley’s video, in which she reveals that she has alopecia. Massachusetts congressman (and member of “The Squad”) filmed the reveal with The Root this week to support the millions of their fans across the country. This is especially true for those who also suffer from alopecia areata and all types of hair loss.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss. MP Pressley saw the first signs of this 4-5 years ago when she first got her signature Senegalese twists. From then on she woke up every day with a sink full of hair. She tried everything to keep the damage as low as possible. “I was wearing a hood, I slept on a silk pillow case,” she says. These twists were bigger than just a hairstyle. They were a kind of movement.

“I wasn’t prepared for what the wonderful gift and blessing of acceptance and community and confirmation was,” she continues, talking about what this hairstyle means for her and the community. “Now I’m going to a room and little girls are wearing t-shirts that say my congresswoman is wearing braids. We receive letters from all over the world from women who talk about their own emancipation and feel that I have given them permission. My phrases have become a synonym and part of not just my personal identity and my appearance in the world. ”

She said she needed to be transparent about her trip with alopecia because she felt she was “participating in a cultural betrayal.” She also wanted to be free of the “secret and shame”. She is currently making peace with alopecia.

Although Rep. Pressley says she’s making progress at the start of her alopecia journey, she feels fine with no hair. That doesn’t mean she won’t mess around with wigs she calls FLOTUS and The OG. Check out her powerful video above.