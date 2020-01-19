Ayade government slams former minister: no one celebrated his mandate

Cross River State Governor Professor Ben Ayade condemned the tenure of the former Niger Delta minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, saying that no one in the state celebrated it while he was minister.

Speaking at the reception of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in the State Executive Council Chamber, Ayade regretted that during the whole period, he was not aware of what was happening at NDDC in the state.

Ayade said he does not have information about current projects in the state and as a governor he could deny NDDC access to his state, but urged Minister Akpabio to block everything that separates the NDDC from the states.

“Cross River State is the only State in the Niger Delta whose residents have dropped guns, the Bakassi Strike Force is not yet eligible for amnesty and the NDDC is spending billions on the program amnesty and no Cross Riverian benefits.

“I am shocked when I hear you talk about all the programs, activities and projects underway in the state of Cross River and as governor, I do not know them, I am not aware of these projects. This is to tell you how isolated the NDDC is from state governments.

“These projects are not known to us and in other words, as governor, under the provisions of the constitution, I can refuse the ministry access to my state, but because you understand the sociology of power, so you have to create a new gap that will block everything that isolates the Department of States, “said Professor Ayade.

Governor Ayade called on the ministry to partner with the state to lead the ongoing rice revolution in the state to improve many young people in the region.

“We have our own son as minister of the Niger Delta, I can tell you that this is a sorry story, I do not know any Cross Riverian who will celebrate his mandate as minister, you came and you are a sent God, do justice.

“The hardships and pains are too great in the Niger Delta states, you have to rise above politics, you have to rise beyond party lines, you have to rise beyond the borders of the state, you must rise above geography, class and status and focus on the reasons why God endowed the oil in our region.

“The state of Cross River is the least taken into account in the NDDC program, please reverse it, we are suffering too much, we earned 2.7 billion naira in federal allocation and paid 1.7 billion naira each month for debt service you can imagine what will remain, other states have earned 17 to 20 billion naira every month, but Cross River has earned 2.7 billion naira

“We are the 3rd most indebted state in the federation, but we are the 35 in terms of income allocation. There is a limit for intellectual money can go, we have moved to G-Money, we cannot progress further without the help of your ministry, you are almost the president and CEO of Niger Delta affairs, you cannot have that power and your brother state is suffering and looking at you, ”he said.

Responding, Minister Akpabio said, “We reassure the good people of Cross River that you will certainly not be left behind in the scheme of things in the Niger Delta, we cannot work alone, I have come for you ensure the possibility of creating wealth, relieve suffering and put food on the table for Nigerians

“Hunger has no political party, it has no borders, food is food anywhere. If you fight corruption without fighting poverty, you are not tackling the problem because poverty leads to corruption and corruption aggravates poverty and also leads to crimes.

“We are seriously concentrating in the state of Cross River, 40 subdivision units in Akpabuyo, they are about 98% complete with water, electricity, a good road network, the construction of the state office from the NDDC ministry, we just stayed, we are building a community hall even at the University of Calabar.

“We help you to do justice, we build a beautiful customary court in Ogoja and it is already finished and ready for use, we make a development center for young people, a very big one in Ogoja because of the distance , they cannot come to Calabar or Akpabuyo.

“We have to show love to our people, in regions where we experience oil spills, like Ogoni, we have already sunk billions of dollars, we have met European unions, the American Embassy, ​​including the UK’s donor partner, they agreed to contribute one billion euros in 2020 to develop the Niger Delta, “he also said.

When DAILY POST called the former minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, on Saturday for his reaction by telephone, his line did not connect but replied to an SMS sent to us by our journalist, he declared that he could not comment on Gov Ayade’s declared lack. knowledge.

Listen to him: “You cannot comment on his admitted lack of knowledge. He says he doesn’t know who…. What can we say? That he knows? I never looked for celebrations. I do what I consider appropriate. Quote me well, ”he said.