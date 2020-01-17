Awkwafina directs train 7 of the New York subway

The monotonous automated conductors of the New York subway have been temporarily replaced by the singing grater of a certain winner of the Golden Globe.

Awkwafina, the professional nickname of Queens rising and rising superstar Nora Lum, took over as conductor – or rather, her prerecorded voice a – on train 7, greatly surprising and delighting the packed commuters inside.

This is all part of a promotional campaign for her next Comedy Central series, “Nora From Queens”. Rightly, the 7 train runs from Flushing, Queens, to Chelsea, Manhattan.

His ads dot the journey with personality and witty words, like “Hey guys – stop spreading!” And “It’s Times Square – 42nd Street – where New Yorkers are going to relax!”

This is not to say that she does not take the job of a conductor seriously. The rapper-turned-superstar announces train transfers and a bus service with equal balance.

She is the very first celebrity to make voice announcements on the New York subway, Comedy Central said in a statement to CNN. She will recount the 22 stops throughout the route until Wednesday, when her series will be previewed.

Awkwafina drew audiences to YouTube with comic raps about her New York life. She has appeared in Hollywood in films like “Ocean’s 8”, “Crazy Rich Asians” and, more recently, the famous “The Farewell”.

Comedy Central is already betting on the success of its new series. The network renewed it for a second season before its very first episode.

New York transit agents are also counting on the star.

“We are exploring new and different ways to generate much-needed revenue, while surprising and delighting customers,” said Sarah Meyer, system chief executive, in the Comedy Central project release.

“Our goal will always be to get the trains running safely and on time,” she said. “And if a well-known voice can draw attention to embedded messaging, we are all there.”