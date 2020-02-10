Avicii receives two posthumous Swedish grammar

Avicii’s The posthumous album TIM was released last year after his death in April 2018. In recognition of the album, it received two Grammis (the equivalent of the GRAMMYs in Sweden): Song of the Year for “SOS” feat. Aloe Blacc and Best Electro / Dance of the Year for the album TIM.

Carl Falk shared the news on social media and said: “Congratulations to everyone involved who received two Swedish Grammys for the album Tim. We all worked hard and the smile on Kla’s face says it all. Well done.”

In a second contribution he continued: “In my short speech yesterday, I took the opportunity to talk about how important it is today to talk about mental illness and how much stress, anxiety and burnout you have as an artist, songwriter or Singer has to do producer. We all love spending that extra hour in the studio to make a deadline or play that extra show when you really need a day off. And the bad thing about being strong is that no one asks if you’re okay. “

Falk was responsible for helping to end TIM’s “Ain’t A Thing”, “Bad Reputation” and “Fades Away” after Avicii’s death.

Photo via Sean Eriksson