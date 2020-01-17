'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan would like to direct & Star in 'Batgirl'

Avengers: End player Karen Gillan showed her interest in directing and playing the titular role in Batgirl.

With Bumblebee and Birds of Prey Christina Hodson writer penning the script for the movie Warner Bros. Batgirl, fans are already presenting potential actresses to portray the iconic DC heroine. Of course some actresses have shown an interest in the role of Batgirl and now Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan is the last to notice their love for the character.

During an interview with Omelete on an international promotion tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, Karen Gillan was asked which comic book character she would prefer to play and said, “Batgirl would be pretty cool.” The party is just starting, Karen Gillan was then asked which superhero film she would like to control and the Avengers: Endgame star turned to Batgirl again:

“Batgirl would be pretty cool for that too. My favorite movies in that world are dark and my favorite is Dark Knight. I just love the way it was directed, so I’d like to work as a director in such a world.

Batgirl is one of many projects currently underway by Warner Bros. and DC are being developed. These projects include The Flashpoint movie, Green Lantern Corps, Black Adam, Supergirl, New Gods and Aquaman 2.

Here is the official summary for Karne Gillan’s Avengers: Endgame.

The serious state of affairs set in motion by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and ranks the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final stand at Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

