‘Avengers’ Director Says ‘Star Wars’ Is ‘First & True Love’ by Kevin Feige

In a recent interview, Avengers director Joe Russo spoke a little about how much Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige loves Star Wars.

In September, it was announced that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, will produce a Star Wars film with Kathleen Kennedy. This was no surprise to many, as it has been known for years how much Kevin Feige, Avengers and Marvel Cinematic Universe producer, loves Star Wars. It has even been speculated by fans that Kevin Feige will eventually take over Star Wars once Kathleen Kennedy is ready.

Not much is known about Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film or the future of the franchise in addition to three release dates. Kevin Feige, however, has bullied that he has an actor in mind for a role and that it will include new characters. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers director Joe Russo talked about Kevin Feige’s years of love for Star Wars:

“Star Wars is Kevin’s first and true love. He is a man with a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it, becomes passionate, emotional and unique. “

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.