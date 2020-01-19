A band-new Avengers strip has evoked Captain Marvel trolls from Brie Larson with a hilarious callback.

Although Captain Marvel of Brie Larson was a critical beast and financial champion, there were a whole series of trolls who resisted every mistake they could exploit. One of the most memorable complaints that certain trolls had was how Captain Marvel of Brie Larson did not smile on the poster of the film. The Captain Marvel star is clearly thrown about how women are always supposed to smile and shot back with a series of photo-shop posters with her Avengers co-stars smiling, showing how toxic the double standard is. Now a comic strip from Avengers remembers Brie Larson’s silence from the trolls.

In Avengers # 29 by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness, Captain Marvel recalls the inherent importance of a person’s smile. In the Avengers comic, Captain Marvel goes head to head against the Herald of Galactus. The villain makes it clear that Captain Marvel is far from her depth and must withdraw. Captain Marvel replenishes herself with a blow to the Bode of Galactus and says, “Why don’t you tell me to smile while I’m working on it, Firelord?” The Bode of Galactus replies: “Actually, that would not be such a bad one …” before he is slapped in the face by Captain Marvel.

The photoshop photos shared by Brie Larson featured Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America and Doctor Strange, who were never told by vitriolic trolls to smile again. Now that Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are both out, Brie Larson haters have no choice but to recognize her as the future of Marvel because both films were critical and commercial successes.

Captain Marvel shows Brie Larson as the titular superhero in a story about the origins of Carol Danvers, a test pilot in the comics who got super strength and the ability to fly after being caught in an explosion with a Kree device. Here is the official summary for the film:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios, ‘Captain Marvel’, is a whole new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she is one of the most powerful heroes of the universe becomes. While a galactic war between two extraterrestrial races reaches the earth, Danvers finds himself and a small frame of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel plays in Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

