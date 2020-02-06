Avantae Williams Concludes Strong Final For Miami 2020 Recruiting Class

If I were to tell you a month and a half ago, that the Hurricanes would complete the 2020 recruitment cycle by improving their class ranking and perhaps adding the best security in the country, would you believe me? Neither do I. And yet, Manny Diaz and his staff succeeded.

Manny Diaz says the addition of Avantae Williams today was an “exclamation point” on what the Hurricanes have been able to do in the past few weeks.

“It was a great, great end to the recruitment cycle.”

On Wednesday, at the end of the national signing day, UM had the 13th recruiting class ranked in the country and crowned it by landing Avantae Williams, which is considered by many to be the best security of the 2020 cycle.

Although it was labeled as a lock to engage for the Florida Gators, Avantae chose the Hurricanes, which sparked a celebration by Miami devotees. Williams’ commitment to UM was the icing on the cake of what had been a great end to the 2020 recruiting cycle for the Canes.

UM beats UF for four-star security Avantae Williams, ending a great month for Miami.

While they concluded the 2019 season with losses to CRF, Duke and Louisiana Tech, resulting in a 6-7 record for the year, that did not stop Diaz and the staff from selling what the future reserved for the Hurricanes.

Manny Diaz: “Things are moving in the right direction.”

I would say it is correct.

Williams was the Canes’ third entry since the start of the new year, with 4-star cornerback Isaiah Dunson and wide receiver Keyshawn Smith. Even more good news, Smith and his 2020 co-signer Marcus Clarke received a bump in the 4-star ranking of 247Sports.

And it was not only a promise to leave high school that the Canes could secure, but as in 2019, Miami won the gold in the transfer portal. UM added quarterback D Eriq King, defensive end Quincy Roche and kicker Jose Borregales.

And if you look back a year, Miami has improved dramatically when it comes to overall class ranking for recruiting. In 2019, UM finished 27th in the country for its class, and as we said earlier, the Canes finished the 2020 cycle in 13th.

Manny Diaz says he has looked at the data over the past 10 years to get an idea of ​​where the Miami program is located. “You can identify your problems, but the part I’m most satisfied with is the quality of the people we brought in. … That’s what excites me the most.”

The addition of former major hurricane Ed Reed as chief of staff was also helpful last week. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Coach Diaz and the Miami staff deserve a ton of credit for the way they have successfully transformed this program over the past month, and their recruiting efforts have been leading that charge for UM.

Manny gestures, I have to give him credit … been a tough ride .. wait and see the mode ..if you are not satisfied with Reed .., I can’t help you

