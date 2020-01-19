Avalanche Ride 3-Goal 2nd period at 5-3 Win Over Blues

DENVER – Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to chase star goalkeeper Jordan Binnington of the game and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Saturday.

The Avalanche used an intermediate period of three goals to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Tyson Jost also scored during the period. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal in the first goal and Gabriel Landeskog clinched it with an empty net.

Makar scored his 11th goal of the season to break the franchise record for most goals by a rookie defenseman. Burakovsky’s goal a few seconds later was his first in 14 games and the Blues pulled Binnington for Jake Allen with 3:12 left in the second period. Binnington allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Alex Pietrangelo made things interesting on the stretch by scoring with 12:37 left to bring the score up to 4-3. The Blues shot Allen with just under 2 minutes remaining, but could not tie. Landeskog sealed it with his goal in an empty net with 1.8 seconds left.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist also had goals for the Blues, who will lead the central division before the break for the stars. Ryan O’Reilly added two assists, including a brilliant spin pass that helped create Sundqvist.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots when Colorado went 2-0-2 on their five-game field.

After Sundqvist gave St. Louis a 2-1 66 second lead after the start of the second period, Jost tied the game with his first goal since November 30. This started a wave of points with Makar and Burakovsky which followed quickly.

In the first period, it was Saint-Louis who rebounded when Perron scored a power-play goal at 1:56 of the end of the period. He also collected an assist on the goal for Pietrangelo.

Perron leads the Blues with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists).

David Perron, left winger of the St. Louis Blues (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado scored the first goal at 3:41 of the game as Samuel Girard intercepted a pass near the center ice and sent it back to Mikko Rantanen, who dropped the puck directly to Girard. The Avalanche defender slipped a pass through the end zone to an open MacKinnon.

It was MacKinnon’s 28th goal this season. The fast forward continues his third consecutive season of 30 goals (41 in 2018-19, 39 in 2017-18). This would join him in the Joe Sakic Hall of Fame as the only Avalanche players to record three consecutive 30-goal seasons since the team moved to Denver in 1995.

Girard’s assistance was his 10th since January 1. When asked to explain his recent aid increase, Girard simply replied, “I’m just trying to be myself.”

NOTES

Blues D Carl Gunnarsson returned to training for the first time since December 12. He was injured in the upper body. … Avs F Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) missed a fourth straight game. He skates in a contactless sweater. … The Avalanche went to 3-0 in day games this season.

NEXT

Blues: Off until January 27 when they play in Vancouver.

Avalanche: Detroit host Monday before All-Star spring break.

Pat Graham, Associated Press