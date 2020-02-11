Ava DuVernay to Direct Nipsey Hussle Documentary for Netflix

Image: Getty

Ava DuVernay directs a long documentary about the deceased rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle for Netflix, focusing on his life, work and activism until he was murdered in Los Angeles last year.

The rights to the documentary ensured that the various streaming services were flooded by a bidding war, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, the project did not reach the figures Apple spends on its Billie Eilish film ($ 26 million) or Amazon on its Rihanna documentary ($ 25 million), with the project somewhere halfway through the teenage years.

Regardless of the budget, the film is in capable hands. DuVernay’s previous documentary experience includes the Oscar-nominated 13th, who investigates racial inequality in America through the lens of the country’s prison system. In 2017, DuVernay let Hussle act as a panel member to “offer his perspective on how the profit-making prison system decimated inner-city communities,” reports THR.

The van Hussle family has also agreed to participate in the film, which is produced by DuVernay and Hussle’s Marathon Films.

