Ava DuVernay is working on a Nipsey Hussle documentary

Ava DuVernay Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and YG performed at this year’s Grammys for their homage to the late Nipsey Hussle. The Hollywood reporter states that DuVernay will deal with the rapper who was shot in 2019 by working on a documentary with his family.

Details of the document are rare at the moment, the role of DuVernay is unknown. She has made documentaries in the past, including the Oscar nominee 13th However, it is not known whether she will take on this role for this project or whether it will be produced by her production company Array.

According to the Hollywood reporterHowever, it is understood that Netflix has beaten both Apple and Amazon to be the home of the documentary. The streaming giant is reported to have paid a teenage number of millions for the rights.

Hussle has worked with DuVernay in the past and participated in the award-winning press tour for 13th He was shot dead in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. In May of this year, Eric Holder, 29, was indicted by a large jury for murder, attempted murder, and other crimes. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.