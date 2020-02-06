Autonomy of the local government: The representatives try to wrest LG from the governors

The House of Representatives passed the Local Government Autonomy Act at second reading on Thursday.

The law aimed at amending the 1999 constitution was adopted by Parliament at second reading.

The draft law was passed by the National Assembly at the 8th General Assembly; The state assembly houses, however, rejected the bill.

It has now been sponsored again by Munir Soro and referred to the Constitutional Committee chaired by Deputy Spokesman Idris Wase.

Soro led the debate on the draft law, saying: “The FG through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) provided local government with more than 7 trillion legal allocations between 2015 and 2019. Many communities are not bound by the government. “

He also blamed the local government breakdown for Boko Haram, kidnapping and banditry.

Deputy spokesman Wase, who held the plenary chair, said on the bill that a single brush should not be used against all governors. Not “all governors deprive local government allotments.”