Autonomous vehicles could benefit health if they were operated electrically and shared

What are the effects of self-driving cars on public health? The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) participated in a study that analyzed the potential risks and benefits of autonomous vehicles for public health. The results of the study, published in Annual public health reviewpoint out that this new type of mobility could benefit public health if the vehicles are electric and the model used is based on carpooling.

In 2020, 5 percent of car sales are predicted to come from self-driving vehicles, and this proportion could increase to 40 percent by 2030 (fully autonomous vehicles). Autonomous technology is a technology that can drive a vehicle without the need for active physical control or monitoring by a human driver. The autonomy of the vehicles is divided into six levels, starting from zero – a vehicle without automation, in which the driver carries out all operating tasks and controls the driving environment – and up to the fifth level – a fully autonomous, fully automated vehicle.

David Rojas, first author of the work and researcher at ISGlobal and Colorado State University, explains the current situation: “At the international level, we still see very little research or planning by the authorities in anticipation of the advent of these new transportation technologies, despite the fact that autonomous vehicles have the potential to significantly change our cities and the way we travel. And this innovative autonomous technology will also have an impact on public health. “

The study’s authors synthesized data from published research to determine the potential direct and indirect health effects of autonomous vehicles on the population. The study also includes a number of recommendations aimed at policy makers, health professionals and researchers in the field.

“The advent of autonomous vehicles can pose either health benefits or risks depending on a number of factors, such as how technology is implemented, what fuel and engines are used, how self-driving cars are used, and how they are used in others Transport modes will be integrated, “Rojas claims.

The use of autonomous vehicles should reduce the number of traffic accidents. One of the studies discussed in this article estimated that fully autonomizing 90 percent of cars in the United States could save an estimated 25,000 lives a year, with economic savings of over $ 200 billion a year.

Autonomous vehicles not only offer road safety benefits, but also great public health opportunities if the vehicles are electric, used in ridesharing format, and integrated into a model that also prioritizes public transport, cycling, and walking , Such a model would promote physical activity, reduce air and noise pollution and create more public space for healthy urban design.

However, self-driving vehicles could have a negative impact on public health if the future model is based on fossil fuel engines and personal ownership, which would lead to an increase in motorized traffic, increased sedentary lifestyle and poorer air quality.

The author Mark J. Nieuwenhuijsen, researcher and director of the ISGlobal Initiative for Urban Planning, Environment and Health, summarizes: “We have to start planning the implementation of autonomous technologies as soon as possible to minimize the risks and the benefits for the Maximize Health This technology should be used to support public and active transportation, prioritize the most deprived communities, and contribute to a change in urban planning and transportation models that will lead to a healthier urban environment. ”

