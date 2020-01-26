Automobile accident claim 4 in Bauchi

Seven people died in a car accident in Bayara along Bauchi – Dass Road over the weekend.

An eyewitness told DAILY POST that the victims died when a passenger-carrying Toyota Sienna left the road due to a burst tire.

Our correspondent noted that some of the victims died at the scene while the others were transported to the University Hospital of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, ATBUTH.

Another local resident said that some of the deceased had been buried this morning.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Federal Road Safety Corps public relations officer Suleiman Rilwan confirmed the incident but said that only four people died in the accident contrary to the witness’s account ocular.

“It is true that the accident happened, it happened in Bayara along Dass. It was a Toyota bus carrying passengers. Our team confirmed that the tire burst was the cause of the accident.

“Four people died in a Toyota Sienna registered ABC-983AH. We were unable to determine the names of the driver and passengers. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Our agents took the victims to ATBUTH where their death has been confirmed.