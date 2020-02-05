Auto Expo 2020: Jio unveils eSIM, IoT modules, telematics and driver assistance technology

Reliance Jio announced its entry into connected vehicle technology at Auto Expo 2020. India’s largest telecom operator presented its new hardware and platform ecosystem to enable car manufacturers to integrate connected vehicle technologies into their vehicles. The list of hardware shown at the current Auto Expo 2020 includes IoT quality eSIM for in-car connectivity, narrowband IoT modules for use at special frequencies, 4G LTE-based vehicle tracking devices for location functions, connected telematics device and platform is compatible with OBD ports, cloud-based dashboard camera server to enable advanced driver assistance systems, AIS-140 compatible sensors and associated hardware, door and fuel sensors, as well as panic buttons for all-round assistance.

Through these functions, Jio states that its platform can offer APNs, VPNs, URL whitelisting and transparent, efficient connectivity management, that it will be able to “keep a record of SIM inventory with all vital information in one dashboard, an almost Real-time track of service usage during your implementation, manage and change services easily via the intuitive user interface, connect connectivity with other solution components and receive important alerts with predefined parameters. ”

Jio has also demonstrated what its platform is capable of with features such as route management, data storage and management, driver management, driving insights, data analysis, vehicle telematics and diagnostics, video and media entertainment services, support for multiple sensors and a multi-user interface. Combined with these services, Jio wants to make connected vehicles a real, usable platform in India, making specific usage applications such as driving in India, fleet management in commercial sectors and other areas a success.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited, owned by Reliance Industries Limited which also owns Reliance Jio

.