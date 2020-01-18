Peanut butter globes were applied evenly. But it was not a sandwich.

Pest control workers used the spread as bait as they set up rat traps – 340 of them – throughout the 1.5-kilometer homeless camp after an infrared video from a Sheriff’s helicopter revealed a major rodent infestation.

“I think it’s sad and overwhelming,” said Matt Dougherty, a pest control technician, on the living conditions of more than 200 homeless people. “We are here just to make things better for them.”

The problem of rats could hardly have been a surprise. Garbage and human waste had been piling up for months along the Joe Rodota Trail, tucked behind neighborhoods in the heart of northern California’s wine country.

A popular bike spot, the trail is now the site of the largest homeless camp in the history of Sonoma County. It is also the result of the 16% increase in California homelessness last year – largely fueled by soaring housing costs – and the countless problems that accompany it.

“It is an occupation. He took over our neighborhood, “said Stuart Kiehl, who has lived in Santa Rosa for 20 years, about the trail camp. “It means lower property values. There are people 40 feet away who have townhouses. Who would like to buy their house? “

In response to these fears, as well as public health and safety concerns, local authorities have taken steps to clear the camp by January 31. But a pair of Federal Court decisions first obliges them to offer everyone who lives there a place in a shelter. And so far there is not enough.

In the meantime, some camp residents simply do not want to go, in part because community antagonism has come with compassion and a steady stream of dropouts, including clothing and food.

“I like it. I put myself here,” said a 40-year-old man known as Bicycle Dave about his seven-month stay on the trail. “I don’t live here; I thrive here. I have everything I need. “

Addressing the shortage of accommodation beds

Santa Rosa has been in emergency response mode since 2017, when a deadly forest fire tore apart, obliterating thousands of homes and leaving heaps of ash and twisted metal.

Since then, the homeless camp has gradually become the next major challenge in the city.

“I absolutely recognize the tremendous anger and frustration in the community and in the neighborhood, and it is justified,” said Lynda Hopkins, county supervisor, whose district includes the trail. She became the target of a recall effort by a few irritated voters.

In order to comply with court mandates – including one specific to Santa Rosa – Hopkins and colleagues approved $ 11.6 million last month to help alleviate the shortage of shelters and accommodation temporary. This is a small sum compared to the $ 1.4 billion that Governor of California Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, recently proposed to try to tackle the homeless crisis across the state.

Part of the money from Santa Rosa will be used to set up the county’s first official settlement for a few dozen homeless people. The supervisors’ goal is to have enough sanctioned shelter space and other alternatives to be able to close the trail camp by the end of the month. It is still unclear whether they will meet the self-imposed deadline.

“We are legally mandated to provide alternatives to each resident along the trail before proceeding with the cleanup of the camp,” said Hopkins. “We really have to open a camp in a place that is really suitable for him.”

Thieves and survivors of abuse, addicts and job hunters

County officials also installed portable toilets along the trail. But the camp is still plagued by open drug use, violence and crime, local officials said. Drug needles recently littered the path amidst heaps of trash and rubbish.

“Yes, there are thieves and there are drug addicts,” said Scott Wagner, a homeless advocate for the nonprofit Sonoma Applied Village Services, who worked to make the camp healthier. “But there are also people in difficulty who have just lost their jobs. You must take each case individually. “

Nicky Edwards, 30, recently rummaged through the last box of donated items.

“Girl stuff, come and see this. Perfume! “, She announced. “I’m not going to be hungry here because people are bringing things.”

Edwards, who said she worked as a nurse’s aide in her home state of Nebraska, followed a boyfriend to California, she said. A bad breakup left her homeless.

“I hate to think that I will die here and I did nothing about it myself,” she said.

But like many people on the trail, Edwards seemed to have no plan or path, which indicates broader challenges associated with the homeless crisis.

The use of methamphetamine, she said, helped ease her mental anguish.

“I definitely do it in self-medication, so I can just get through it,” she said. “It’s just the crutch I’m using because it’s not easy here.”