Authorities: MPs confront black man in KKK robe

STAFFORD COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) – According to Virginia officials, a black man wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Virginia mall has told sheriff MPs that he is conducting a social experiment.

Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video posted on social media that the sheriff’s office was called at 2:30 p.m. in a target store on the Stafford Marketplace. Tuesday to investigate reports from someone wearing the costume.

He says MPs found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man, and found that he had not lived in the area.

The deputies warned him against wearing a mask in public and he left.

