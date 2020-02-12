Authorities looking for 2 suspects after Grandview bank robbery Tuesday | News

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – The police are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Bank Midwest around 4:30 am on 12500 S US-71 Highway.

They are now looking for two male suspects. One is described as being 5 feet 6 inches long, about 110 pounds, about 20 years old, and wearing a red Nike sweatshirt. The police also said he gave a counter a letter of claim.

The second suspect is described as 5 feet 6 centimeters long, with a slender build, a gray and black sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. It is said that he stood in the lobby but did not approach the counter.

No weapons were shown and no injuries were reported. The suspects fled on foot with an unspecified amount of currency and were seen on the flight in a black model GMC Yukon from the 90s.

If you have information about the robbery or suspects, you will be asked to call the Kansas City FBI at (816) 512-8200.

