Authorities Identify People Who Were Beaten and Killed in Johnson County on Wednesday | news

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a pedestrian was beaten and killed on 207th Street and Gardner Road on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, MPs went to the area around 8:40 p.m.

Her preliminary investigation revealed that a semi was stopped in the lanes heading south and 54-year-old Richard M. Clawson got out of the truck for an unknown reason.

Clawson, who was from Centerville, Iowa, was walking on the street when a limousine driving north on Gardner Road hit him.

Life-saving attempts have been made, but have not been successful. Clawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

