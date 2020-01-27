We remember the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Unfortunately, they were not alone in the aircraft, and no one survived.

Next to Kobe Bryant sits with eight other individuals, who will now be missed by their families, friends, and loved ones. Kobe and Gianna have other coaches, teammates, and parents with them in their helicopter companion.

SEE OC: Longtime @orangecoast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter, and @HarborDay coach Christina Mauser were among the 9 killed when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter dropped off in Calabasas. https://t.co/DvGoprCWEw pic.twitter.com/qnozONuhvz

John Altobelli has been a baseball coach at Orange Coast College for 28 years. His wife Keri, and youngest daughter Alyssa were also killed in the crash. Alyssa is a player on Kobe’s AAU basketball team.

Christina Mauser, who is also in the helicopter, is an arch at Harbor Day School. He also helped Kobe coach Mambas. A statement from the Harbor Day school said they were broke by the news.

“We are mourning the loss of members of our community,” the statement said. “As the news spreads, we will make sure that our support team is available to assist and advise our students.”

The pilot, Zoboyan is sure, and friends Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, were also killed in the crash.

We ask that you all continue to keep family and friends in your prayers!

