Authorities are investigating a small jet crash in Georgia. “It’s a recovery measure,” says Sheriff, “no rescue.”

According to a tweet from NTSB Newsroom, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small jet in Georgia.

“It is not a rescue operation, it is a recovery operation,” said Gordon County’s sheriff Mitch Ralston at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Ralston did not say how many people were on board and whether there were any deaths.

A Cessna 501 left Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told CNN.

Minutes later, the jet disappeared about 50 miles north of Atlanta, Bergen said.

“I just had breakfast. My wife had just got up and it was snowing pretty hard, ”Danny Hyde told CNN partner WSB-TV. “And I heard that” boom “. I said,” Man, that sounded like thunder. “

Snow was reported at the time, the outlet reported, but it is not clear if this was a factor in the crash.

The wreck was discovered about 3 miles from a road by local landowners who help find and use their ATVs, Ralston said.

“You cannot drive a vehicle with the aircraft in it,” said Ralston. “We had to use all-terrain vehicles and walk in.”

Deputy Gordon County chief Robert Paris informed CNN that the NTSB officers’ arrival is scheduled for Sunday morning.