Australian Prime Minister is paying tribute to Bushfire victims

Reuters

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 1:38 PM IST

Sydney, Australia: Australia suspended parliament on Tuesday in honor of the victims of a national bushfire crisis in which 33 people died, as more than 100 fires on the east coast of the country remained on fire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has received public criticism for his approach to the crisis, paid tribute when the legislators first returned to parliament after the long summer vacation.

“This is the black summer of 2019/20 that has proven our national character and determination,” said Morrison. “These fires have yet to end and danger is still ahead of us in many, many places, but today we come together to mourn, honor, reflect and learn from the black summer that continues.”

Morrison said he wrote to state and territorial leaders to begin discussions about the mandate for a so-called Royal Commission investigation into the official response to the crisis, including the deployment of emergency services, the role of the federal government and the impact of climate change.

Morrison was forced to a rare public apology in December after he went on vacation to Hawaii when the fires escalated. His government’s position on climate change, including its support for the coal industry, has received international criticism.

Fires that have been burning since September have destroyed around 12 million hectares in the most densely populated states of Australia.

The fire destroyed approximately 2,500 homes, killed an estimated 1 billion native animals, and threatened the habitats of many more.

Authorities said that none of the fires currently burning were an immediate danger due to cooler weather.

