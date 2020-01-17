The Australian Open will run as scheduled next week despite lingering air quality concerns in Melbourne, according to Grand Slam tournament director Craig Tiley.

The city was affected by the widespread bush fires that ravaged the country and the organizers were strongly criticized by the players for allowing the qualifying rounds to take place with Melbourne shrouded in fog of smoke.

“There is a lot of speculation that the Australian Open will not happen or start later,” Tiley told reporters. “The Australian Open is underway.”

Earlier this week, Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was forced to leave her qualifying match as she led after succumbing to a coughing fit caused by smoke from the bush fire.

British player Liam Broady also criticized the tournament organizers, calling an email saying the conditions were “playable” and “healthy” a “slap”.

Jakupovic and Broady both played their games the same day, the Victoria Environmental Protection Authority warned residents of Melbourne to stay inside, keep windows and doors closed and keep their pets company inside.

“Air quality is a very complex and confusing problem that relates to a number of different factors,” said Tiley. “There are a number of different measures of air quality and it is made more complex by going to an application. There are different apps and websites that offer you different readings.

“It’s about trusting medical advice and trusting the expertise and scientific advice of the people who analyze this on a daily basis. The safety, well-being and health of the players are the priority for us, as for our staff and our fans. “

Tiley says the tournament organizers use a specific type of air quality measurement called PM2.5 and that any reading greater than 200 would be considered dangerous for players.

The reading only once exceeded 200, delaying Tuesday’s qualifying by an hour, but has yet to exceed that mark during matches.

The Australian Open starts Monday and Tiley says organizers can move indoor games if the air quality deteriorates and becomes too dangerous.

“We have three indoor arenas in which we can compete. It may sound different, but the tournament will take place, “he said.

“We speculate if it would happen, but if we were to do it, we would.

“We do not expect this to happen as we have yet to see anywhere in the world where there have been more than 200 on PM2.5 concentrate consecutively for two weeks.”