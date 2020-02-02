Australian Open 2020: Victorious Novak Djokovic relieved after the ‘turbulent’ fight against Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic had the feeling that he was losing an Australian Open final for the first time in a ‘turbulent’ five-set battle against Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic wrote new history for himself by fighting back from two sets to one down to win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 and expanding his record for titles won in Melbourne Park on Sunday eight.

The Serbian now has 17 Grand Slam titles, only three short of record holder Roger Federer, and wins Rafael Nadal’s number 1 ranking on Monday, while also becoming the first Open-era man to win slam in three decades.

But it could have been as different as Thiem, who played in his third Slam final, took advantage of the momentum he had at the end of the third set.

Djokovic rattled through consecutive time violations when he served at 4-4 in the second set, then lost six games in a row and consulted the doctor at 4-1 in the third. Thiem had a breaking point in the third game of the fourth, but Djokovic made it with a daring serve-and-volley and turned the game back in his favor.

1/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

2/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

3/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

4/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

5/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

6/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

7/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

27-8 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

9/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

10/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

11/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

12/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

13/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

14/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

15/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

16/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

17/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

18/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

19/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

20/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

21/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

22/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

23/27 Australian Open 2020

Heather Watson of Great Britain celebrates after winning match point during her Women’s Singles first round match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day three

Getty Images

24/27 Australian Open 2020

Dan Evans of Great Britain in action during his men’s singles second round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on day three

EPA

25/27 Australian Open 2020

Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open semi-final

Getty

26/27 Australian Open 2020

Garbine Muguruza reached the semi-final of the Australian Open

EPA

27/27 Australian Open 2020

Sofia Kenin is the new champion after beating Muguruza in three sets

Getty

Asked to describe the game, Djokovic said with a wry smile: “Turbulent. It started really well. I felt the experience by my side and played many Australian Open finals.

“I played a bad game at the start of the second. After I lost the second set, I started to feel really bad on the field. My energy dropped considerably. I still don’t understand the reason why that happened, because I’ve done the things I’ve already done for all my competitions. I was well hydrated and everything. The doctor said I wasn’t hydrated enough.

“I got my energy and strength more or less back in the fourth set and returned to the competition. I was about to lose. Dominic is a fantastic tennis player who plays with an enormous amount of force in his shots, especially from the forehand side. He uses his slice really well. He disturbed my rhythm at one point.

“He was the better player. Probably separated us one point and one shot tonight. It could have gone a different way. “

Djokovic was critical of umpire Damien Dumusois for giving the second offense, resulting in a loss of both the first serve of the Serbian and his coolness. On the way back to his chair, he tapped Dumusois closely and said, “You made yourself famous, well done.”

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy (Getty)

“I didn’t think the second offense was needed,” Djokovic said. “The first, fine, no problem. Second, it’s just not necessary under the circumstances for an experienced seat referee.

“Touching his shoe, I didn’t know this is completely forbidden. I thought it was a nice, really friendly touch. We had some exchanges orally, but no insults. I want to thank him for not giving me a warning.”

Djokovic again wore a jacket with the initials and shirt numbers of his friend Kobe Bryant a week after the basketball superstar was killed in a helicopter crash along with daughter Gianna.

The Serbian remembered Bryant in his speech on the field and later told Channel Nine: “Ever since, every day I’ve seen videos of Kobe and everything Kobe and his family are involved with. It is devastating. It is a huge tragedy. But at the same time his legacy will live forever. “

Thiem must have thought he was about to become the first of the younger generation to finally win a Slam, but when he slammed the door, like Nadal in both French Open finals.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have won the last 13 slams between them, but while Daniil Medvedev also pushed Nadal to five sets at the US Open, a new era is coming closer.

Thiem had no regrets and said: “In the last two sets I gave absolutely everything I had. Novak is one of three boys who are by far the best players ever to play tennis. If you play a grand slam final against him, it will always be a game where very small details decide.

“If I could say something, I would just say that maybe I could have converted the breakpoint in the fourth set. He recovered very well. He played really well in set three and four. These guys brought tennis to a completely new level. They probably also brought me to a much better level. Of course it would be easier in another era to win big titles.

“But I am happy that I can compete with these guys at the best level. I really hope that I will win my virgin Slam if they are still there, because it just counts more.”

Thiem defeated Nadal in four sets in an intense quarter-final before fighting past Alexander Zverev in the final four and entered the game after spending nearly six hours on the field than Djokovic.

“I have rarely felt so tired physically,” said the 26-year-old Austrian. “I just feel a lot of emptiness now. But I know the feeling. I did it after the last two in Paris. But already I feel a little motivation to come back for the next Grand Slam. “

