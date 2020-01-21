Australian Open 2020: Rafa Nadal enters the second round with victory over Hugo Dellien

Rafael Nadal got into the second round of the Australian Open to begin his bid for a record of the 20th Grand Slam title.

Nadal’s victory at the US Open last summer led him to one of Roger Federer’s brands.

Melbourne has been the home of Nadal’s least successful slam, with its only title here 11 years ago, although it has reached four finals since then, including last year’s defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Nadal had a convincing start with a 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 victory over Hugo Dellien, the first Bolivian to play in the Australian Open.

However, Nadal was off the court for more than two hours, and admitted that he played it safe in the first two sets.

1/20 Australian Open 2020

AP

02/20 Australia Open 2020

fake images

3/20 Australian Open 2020

fake images

4/20 Australian Open 2020

AP

5/20 Australian Open 2020

AP

6/20 Australian Open 2020

fake images

7/20 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

8/20 Australian Open 2020

EPA

9/20 Australian Open 2020

AFP through Getty Images

Australian Open 10/20 2020

AFP through Getty Images

11/20 Australian Open 2020

EPA

12/20 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

13/20 Australian Open 2020

fake images

14/20 Australian Open 2020

fake images

15/20 Australian Open 2020

AFP through Getty Images

16/20 Australian Open 2020

AFP through Getty Images

Australia Open 17/20 2020

AFP through Getty Images

18/20 Australian Open 2020

AFP through Getty Images

19/20 Australian Open 2020

AFP through Getty Images

20/20 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

“It has been a solid start,” said world number one, who then faces Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

“I think the third set was a great set. I think I played a very good level of tennis. The first two I played with a little more caution.

“I think I was just trying not to do something very good, but I wasn’t doing something very bad. I just try to play a solid game with not many mistakes.

“Just try to do the things that I know I can do. Just try to get me on pace. That was my goal at the beginning of the game.

“Then, with an advantage in the score, I tried to play the way I really think I need to play if I want to have a positive result here.”

When asked if he was thinking of the number 20, Nadal said: “I think of Delbonis. That is all. I think about my practice of tomorrow, I try to follow the level of tennis I played in the third set.

“If I can reach my highest level, that is what I have to worry about. If I can play at my highest level, I can usually produce some good possibilities. If not, impossible.

“So I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16. I just care about trying to move on, keep enjoying my tennis career.

“If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, I am super happy with all the things I did in my career as a tennis player. ”

Nick Kyrgios takes pressure home as the leading Australian man after Alex De Minaur’s withdrawal due to injury.

Nick Kyrgios is safe through (Getty)

Kyrgios’ actions are high at this time thanks to his efforts to lead tennis’s response to the forest fire crisis and kept his focus on the court in a 6-2 victory 7-6 (3) 7-6 (1 ) about the Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The 24-year-old was speechless when John McEnroe used the interview on the court to commit to donating 1,000 Australian dollars (approximately £ 525) to the relief effort for each set that Kyrgios earns this fortnight.

“It was amazing,” said the 23rd seed. “Obviously I felt he wanted to help. I am sure that many people appreciate it.

“I’m just playing for much more than me. There isn’t necessarily added pressure. I feel like I’m playing for a lot of people.”

The fourth seeded Daniil Medvedev received a hard training by quarterfinals last year Frances Tiafoe before passing 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2, and the seventh seeded Alexander Zverev won his first game of the year, beating to Marco Cecchinato 6 -4 7-6 (4) 6-3.

The German followed McEnroe in promising money for forest fire relief, $ 10,000 per game won and, if he claims the title, $ 4.12 million in prizes (approximately £ 2.17 million).

The fifth seeded Dominic Thiem was a winner in straight sets, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3 7-5 6-2, while the ninth seeded Roberto Bautista Agut and former champion Stan Wawrinka successfully reached the second round.

There were two returns of two sets to love, the 12th seed Fabio Fognini lushly defeated the American giant Reilly Opelka and the number sixty-one Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dennis Novak.

Twenty-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime followed fellow Canadian prodigy Denis Shapovalov in the first round, losing in four sets to Ernests Gulbis, who recorded his first victory in the main draw in Melbourne for six years.

Andrey Rublev had 13 straight wins after the titles in Doha and Adelaide despite losing the second set 6-0 against Australian wild card Chris O’Connell, and his Russian teammate Karen Khachanov also won in four sets.

Meanwhile, there was a notable victory in the first Grand Slam for Italian Jannik Sinner, 18, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals in November and is the most popular teenage talent in the men’s game.

Maria Sharapova has been sharing coach Riccardo Piatti with Sinner, and said: “He is, in front of everyone’s eyes, really improving every week.”

“It’s really fun to see him. He has a very good and humble personality, which is, I think, even better to witness.”

