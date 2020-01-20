Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic stutters but advances to the second round at the end

The opening contest of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open was not as simple as I would have expected, but the world No. 2 finally secured the safe passage to the second round on Monday, 7-6 (5) 6-2 2- 6 6- 1)

Djokovic established a comfortable advantage over Jan-Lennard Struff at Rod Laver Arena, securing the first set in a tiebreaker before breaking the service of his German opponent twice in the second frame to move into a set of an easy victory.

But Struff broke the Serbian three times to claim the third set 6-2, which worries Djokovic, if only briefly.

Djokovic returned the favor, breaking Struff’s service three times in the fourth set, and in his second match point, the seven-time Australian Open champion sealed the victory after two hours and twenty minutes on the court.

The victory, which took place at 11.30 pm in Melbourne, was Djokovic’s 900th on the ATP tour. He saw him advance to the second round of the first race of the year for the 14th consecutive season.

“It’s great to be back in this arena that has a very special place in my heart,” said 16-time Grand Slam champion.

“This has been my most successful course in my career, and I love returning to Australia, the land of tennis.

“I want to thank everyone for staying almost until midnight and supporting both players.”

