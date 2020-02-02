Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem for the 17th Grand Slam

Dominic Thiem hit hard but was unable to flip the door when Novak Djokovic continued the grand slam dominance of the old guard by winning an eighth Australian Open title.

It extends the Melbourne record he set last year, while Djokovic is the first man in the Open era to win slam titles for three decades.

But for a large part of this match, it seemed that Thiem, who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, would be the first of the younger generation to claim a slam title.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The 26-year-old Austrian led by two sets against one against an out-of-kind Djokovic only for the Serbian to fight back and claim a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Djokovic, who remains unbeaten in the final at Rod Laver Arena, now has 17 slam titles, only three short of record holder Roger Federer, and wins Nadal’s world number one on Monday.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff celebrates beating Slovenian Polona Hercog during the third round match of their women’s singles in Wimbledon

AFP via Getty Images

2/57 Tennis in 2019

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after the Spaniard’s second round win over Wimbledon

Getty Images

3/57 Tennis in 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas for his quarter-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open

Getty Images

4/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer in action against Stan Wawrinka at the French Open

Getty Images

5/57 Tennis in 2019

Johanna Konta celebrates this after beating Maria Sakkari on day two of the Fed Cup

Getty Images

6/57 Tennis in 2019

Dylan Alcott kisses the championship trophy after the victory in his Quad wheelchair singles last game against David Wagner

Getty Images

7/57 Tennis in 2019

Bianca Andreescu responds after winning the US Open final

Getty Images

8/57 Tennis in 2019

Stan Wawrinka celebrates during his fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

Getty Images

9/57 Tennis in 2019

Nick Kyrgios bends over the net during his first round of Wimbledon match against Jordan Thompson, Australia

AFP via Getty Images

10/57 Tennis in 2019

Gael Monfils celebrates it after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the US Open

Getty Images

11/57 Tennis in 2019

Andy Murray says goodbye to the crowd after his loss in the first round against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open

Getty Images

12/57 Tennis in 2019

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in action during the Wimbledon final

AFP via Getty Images

13/57 Tennis in 2019

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer embrace the net after their semi-final clash at the French Open

Getty Images

14/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff and Naomi Osaka share a hug after their meeting at the US Open

Getty Images

15/57 Tennis in 2019

A bird is sitting on the net during the singles match between Sofia Kenin and Caroline Garcia at the Hobart International

Getty Images

16/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer plays a backhand during the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

17/57 Tennis in 2019

Matteo Berrettini brings out a tweener to return to Denis Shapovalov during their singles in the Davis Cup

AFP via Getty Images

18/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer feels the heat during the Australian Open

Getty Images

19/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff celebrates beating Timea Babos in the second round of the US Open

Getty Images

20/57 Tennis in 2019

A general view at Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open

Getty Images

21/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

22/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

23/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

24/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

AFP via Getty Images

25/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

AFP via Getty Images

26/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

27/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

28/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

29/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

30/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

AFP via Getty Images

31/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

32/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

33/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

34/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

35/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

Getty Images

36/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

37/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

Getty Images

38/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

AFP via Getty Images

39/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

Getty Images

40/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

AFP via Getty Images

41/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

42/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

43/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

44/57 Wimbledon

The two Wimbledon champions together in the All England Lawn Tennis club

AFP via Getty Images

45/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

Getty Images

46/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

47/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

48/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

49/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

50/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

51/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

52/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

53/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

AFP via Getty Images

54/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

Getty Images

55/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

Getty Images

56/57 ATP finals

Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

57/57 ATP finals

Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

1/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff celebrates beating Slovenian Polona Hercog during the third round match of their women’s singles in Wimbledon

AFP via Getty Images

2/57 Tennis in 2019

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after the Spaniard’s second round win over Wimbledon

Getty Images

3/57 Tennis in 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas for his quarter-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open

Getty Images

4/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer in action against Stan Wawrinka at the French Open

Getty Images

5/57 Tennis in 2019

Johanna Konta celebrates this after beating Maria Sakkari on day two of the Fed Cup

Getty Images

6/57 Tennis in 2019

Dylan Alcott kisses the championship trophy after the victory in his Quad wheelchair singles last game against David Wagner

Getty Images

7/57 Tennis in 2019

Bianca Andreescu responds after winning the US Open final

Getty Images

8/57 Tennis in 2019

Stan Wawrinka celebrates during his fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

Getty Images

9/57 Tennis in 2019

Nick Kyrgios bends over the net during his first round of Wimbledon match against Jordan Thompson, Australia

AFP via Getty Images

10/57 Tennis in 2019

Gael Monfils celebrates it after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the US Open

Getty Images

11/57 Tennis in 2019

Andy Murray says goodbye to the crowd after his loss in the first round against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open

Getty Images

12/57 Tennis in 2019

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in action during the Wimbledon final

AFP via Getty Images

13/57 Tennis in 2019

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer embrace the net after their semi-final clash at the French Open

Getty Images

14/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff and Naomi Osaka share a hug after their meeting at the US Open

Getty Images

15/57 Tennis in 2019

A bird is sitting on the net during the singles match between Sofia Kenin and Caroline Garcia at the Hobart International

Getty Images

16/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer plays a backhand during the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

17/57 Tennis in 2019

Matteo Berrettini brings out a tweener to return to Denis Shapovalov during their singles in the Davis Cup

AFP via Getty Images

18/57 Tennis in 2019

Roger Federer feels the heat during the Australian Open

Getty Images

19/57 Tennis in 2019

Cori Gauff celebrates beating Timea Babos in the second round of the US Open

Getty Images

20/57 Tennis in 2019

A general view at Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open

Getty Images

21/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

22/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

23/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

24/57 Australian Open – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Runner-up: Rafael Nadal

AFP via Getty Images

25/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

AFP via Getty Images

26/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

27/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

28/57 Australian Open – women’s final

Winner: Naomi Osaka

Runner-up: Petra Kvitova

Getty Images

29/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

30/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

AFP via Getty Images

31/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

32/57 French Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

33/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

34/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

35/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

Getty Images

36/57 French Open – women’s final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Marketa Vondrousova

AFP via Getty Images

37/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

Getty Images

38/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

AFP via Getty Images

39/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

Getty Images

40/57 Wimbledon – men’s final

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Second place: Roger Federer

AFP via Getty Images

41/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

42/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

43/57 Wimbledon – women’s final

Winner: Simona Halep

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

44/57 Wimbledon

The two Wimbledon champions together in the All England Lawn Tennis club

AFP via Getty Images

45/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

Getty Images

46/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

47/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

48/57 US Open – men’s final

Winner: Rafael Nadal

Runner-up: Daniil Medvedev

AFP via Getty Images

49/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

50/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

AFP via Getty Images

51/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

52/57 US Open – women’s final

Winner: Bianca Andreescu

Runner-up: Serena Williams

Getty Images

53/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

AFP via Getty Images

54/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

Getty Images

55/57 WTA Final

Winner: Ashleigh Barty

Runner-up: Elina Svitolina

Getty Images

56/57 ATP finals

Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

57/57 ATP finals

Winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Runner-up: Dominic Thiem

Getty Images

The trio has won the last 13 slams between them, but after Daniil Medvedev Nadal has pushed to five sets in the US Open final, there is no doubt that they have to fight harder to keep the door shut.

The surprise was not so much that Thiem came close – he has been the consistent enhancer of men’s tennis in recent years, while having won four of his previous five games against Djokovic – but that the defending champion played such a fragmentary game.

The 32-year-old lost his calm in the ninth game of the second set after receiving back-to-back time violations, the second of which resulted in the punishment of a first serve and then being broken.

On the way back to his seat, he hit referee Damien Dumusois closely and said, “You made yourself famous, well done.”

It was the start of a six-game winning run for Thiem, twice a second place at Nadal at the French Open, leaving him 4-0 in the third set, and one match later Djokovic called the doctor again.

He had taken a pill after the first set of his victory over Federer in the semifinals, which was rather forgotten amid the focus on the physical struggles of the Swiss.

Novak Djokovic on his way to winning a 17th Grand Slam title (AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic sat with his head and shoulders down, but he showed signs of life at the end of the third and a breakpoint saved in the third game of the fourth set was a crucial moment.

How crucial it became clear when he found himself steadfast, found his service again and broke through to send the game to a decision maker.

The odds fell firmly in favor of the man who has been here so many times before, and he had a hand on the trophy when he broke to lead 2-1.

Thiem bravely fought to stay at a moving distance, but Djokovic nervously served it and pointed triumphantly with his fingers to heaven.

Djokovic played one of the best matches of his career twelve months ago to beat Nadal in the final, totally crushing his big rival and he started the same way.

Thiem had to hang on to his fingernails to stay within a break, but wait and he took advantage when Djokovic came off the mountain top in the seventh game.

Dominic Thiem reacts during his third Grand Slam final defeat (EPA)

The opening set, however, still went the way of the Serbian, after Thiem had made a double mistake at the set point.

The Austrian had spoken in the run-up to having to enter a thin line between aggression and recklessness, and he did not always understand it well, especially not on his hindquarters.

It was a key shot against both Nadal and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, but here Thiem, who had spent nearly six hours on the pitch than Djokovic on the way to the final, couldn’t keep it under control.

A savage gave a break back in the second set and, with Djokovic at 4-4, the momentum seemed to be with him again.

But then the Serbian loss of focus came when an evening full of drama took place at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic received the trophy from champion Marat Safin 2005, before he said: “I want to start congratulating Dominic on a great tournament.

view more

“It wasn’t supposed to be tonight, but you were very close to winning. You have a lot of time in your career and I am sure you will get one of these grand slam trophies – more than one.”

Djokovic also used his speech to remind his friend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident last weekend.

He said: “There were some devastating things that started 2020 with huge forest fires here in Australia, conflicts in some parts of the world. A person I considered close in my life, a mentor for me, Kobe Bryant, died with his daughter.

“I would like to say that this reminds us that we must stay together more than ever. Of course we are part of professional sports, but there are of course more important things in life. “

After receiving second place, Thiem said: “I would like to start with a huge congratulations to Novak, a great achievement and also to all your team.

“Unreal what you have been doing all these years. You and two other boys brought men’s tennis to a whole new level. I am really proud and happy that I can compete in these times. I failed a bit today, but I hope I can get revenge soon. “

FATHER

.