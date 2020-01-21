Australian Open 2020: Katie Boulter hit by Elina Svitolina

Katie Boulter made a promising return to Grand Slam tennis but was defeated 6-4 and 7-5 by fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

Boulter had not played in a slam since arriving in the second round here 12 months ago after suffering a back injury in the Fed Cup in April that ruled it out for six months.

It was a very difficult draw, and Boulter hit the ball well, accumulating 27 winners against Svitolina’s 17, but finally the Ukrainian was the most composed in the important points.

Boulter said: “I felt I had the opportunity of the whole game. I knew that if I could join some points here and there, I had a chance.

“I think I played some really good points, but I also gave away a lot, which for me is quite disappointing because I expect something better from myself. But it was a good game, I have to get the positive.

“I haven’t played such a game in a long time.”

