Australian Open 2020: five things we have learned from Melbourne

An eventful two weeks in Melbourne Park ended with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin who took the Australian Open singles trophies home. Here we choose five things that we learned from the first grand slam of the year.

Thiem’s ​​time will come

Djokovic may have run away with the silverware, but in many ways the player of the men’s tournament was Dominic Thiem. The 26-year-old Austrian has taken consistent steps forward, reached two French Open finals and now one in Melbourne, winning one set more each time.

His quarter-final victory over Rafael Nadal was perhaps the match of the tournament. Thiem’s ​​courage on the big points will have won him many new fans and, when he wins a slam – because it is certainly a matter of when instead of or – he becomes a worthy champion.

Kenin stays here

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Kenin’s victory is that it was considered a surprise. The 21-year-old American made great progress in 2019 and her talent has been known almost since she first picked up a racket.

All indications are that this will not be a flash in the pan. Kenin has a very solid game based on athletics, tactical nous and precision that is unlikely to break down, while her competitive instincts and desire to win are extraordinary.

The game she played to save three break points in the decisive set of the final against Garbine Mugurza will go into the history of the sport.

1/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

2/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

3/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

4/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

5/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

6/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

7/27 Australian Open 2020

AP

27-8 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

9/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

10/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

11/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

12/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

13/27 Australian Open 2020

EPA

14/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

15/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

16/27 Australian Open 2020

Getty Images

17/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

18/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

19/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

20/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

21/27 Australian Open 2020

AFP via Getty Images

22/27 Australian Open 2020

REUTERS

23/27 Australian Open 2020

Heather Watson of Great Britain celebrates after winning match point during her Women’s Singles first round match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day three

Getty Images

24/27 Australian Open 2020

Dan Evans of Great Britain in action during his men’s singles second round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on day three

EPA

25/27 Australian Open 2020

Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open semi-final

Getty

26/27 Australian Open 2020

Garbine Muguruza reached the semi-final of the Australian Open

EPA

27/27 Australian Open 2020

Sofia Kenin is the new champion after beating Muguruza in three sets

Getty

Kyrgios can

Australians may not have had the end they wanted, while Ashleigh lost Barty in the semi-finals, but they learned they might love Nick Kyrgios anyway. A month after being named the second most hated athlete of the decade, the 24-year-old tennis player led fundraising in the aftermath of the devastating forest fires and then showed what an asset the sport on the field is when he is fully invested.

His third round clash with Karen Khachanov had a nation on the edge of his seat before he renewed one of the best rivalries of the current game with Nadal, with tricks and racket hits, but also intensity and some great tennis.

Traditionalists can smile, but if tennis wants a younger demography, Kyrgios is a gift that should not be overlooked.

The challenge of climate change

After the poor air quality of the fires that raged in parts of the country was heavily affected in qualifying, the tournament was happy that the problem was not a problem once the main draws began.

The Australian Open has grown enormously in recent years – more than 810,000 people came through the gates during the fourteen days, while the site also organized concerts, basketball and a video game event – but questions about the long-term sustainability of the tournament are already there started being asked.

Salisbury strives to be the best

It was a disappointing tournament for British players from a singles perspective, but Jamie Murray reached another mixed doubles final and Joe Salisbury showed that he is perhaps the best doubles player in the world right now.

27-year-old Londoner and American partner Rajeev Ram won their first slam title together with a fantastic performance.

The rise of Salisbury has gone fast and there is no reason to suspect that it will soon stop, such as its attributes, the power of its partnership with Aries and their access to Louis Cayer, known as the global double coaching doyen.

