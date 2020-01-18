Australian forest fires cause a fine of $ 11,000 for drivers who throw lit cigarettes

Drivers can expect large fines if caught by throwing cigarettes during the total fire ban (Image: Getty)

Australian drivers can expect a fine of up to $ 11,000 (£ 5,800) if they get caught by throwing cigarettes out of their cars during the total fire ban.

The new punishment took effect on Friday in New South Wales and applies similarly to passengers, who will be charged $ 1,320 (£ 700), ABC News reports.

It will apply during periods when people are forbidden to light any outdoor fire or participate in any activity that may cause one.

The new sanction comes in the midst of the current forest fire crisis that has seen decimated areas of the country, dozens of deaths and hundreds of millions of animals annihilated.

The president of the Association of Rural Fire Services of New South Wales, Brian McDonough, applauded the repression of the government.

Fire and Rescue personnel run to move their truck while a forest fire burns along a main road and houses on the outskirts of the city of Bilpin (Image: Getty Images / AsiaPac)

More than 200 people were caught throwing lit cigarettes from their vehicles in the southeastern state last year, according to a government press release.

McDonough said: ‘This reckless behavior puts the safety of firefighting volunteers at risk.

“I hope this movement will make people think very carefully about the consequences of their actions the next time they are going to discard a lit cigarette.”

The new regime will also see criminals with 10 demerit points on their license.

When a ban is not in effect, only five will be added, although it is still unclear what monetary amount will be lost.

It is estimated that more than 800 million animals killed in the flames have perished alone in New South Wales (Image: @ bikebug2019 / Caters News Agency)

New South Wales has been particularly devastated by forest fires this season.

It is estimated that more than 800 million animals killed in the flames have perished in New South Wales alone, according to an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

The fires began in September 2019 and are expected to continue for at least the next few weeks, although heavy rains this week offered a respite.