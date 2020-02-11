Australian court rules that indigenous people cannot be deported

CANBERRA – The Supreme Court of Australia ruled Tuesday that the government cannot deport Aboriginals as part of its policy to free the country from foreign criminals.

The High Court ruled in a 4-3 decision that native Australians cannot be deported, even though they do not have Australian citizenship.

The court had heard the case of two men born abroad but identified as from native tribes.

The government tried to deport them after they had imposed prison sentences for violent crimes. The government has been criticized for deporting some criminals who have lived in Australia since childhood, but have never become citizens.

The court ruled that Brendan Thoms, 31, born in New Zealand to an indigenous Australian mother, was an Aboriginal Australian.

Thoms has lived in Australia since he was six, is accepted as a member of the Gunggari tribe and is recognized as a native title holder of their traditional country.

But a majority of the judges were not convinced that Daniel Love, 40, was native and was accepted as a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

He was born in Papua New Guinea as a native Australian father and has lived in Australia since he was five.

His lawyers say that he will provide more evidence for his Aboriginality and that a new trial could be held to decide the matter.

Both Love and Thoms were placed in detention and threatened with deportation on release from prison after serving sentences for unrelated crimes.

Love has had his visa restored since his lawyers have taken legal action and live on the Gold Coast.

Thoms has been in immigration detention in Brisbane for 16 months since completing a six-month prison sentence.

Their lawyer Claire Gibbs demanded that Thoms be released immediately.

“He really wants to be released and reunited with his family after all this time,” Gibbs said in court.

“The Supreme Court has found that Aboriginal Australians are protected against deportation. They can no longer be removed from the country they know and with whom they have a very close relationship, “she added.

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibbs said that both Love and Thoms would sue the government for illegal detention.

“Both of my clients have been deeply embarrassed about being Aboriginal men in alien detention and they have been ridiculed the most,” Gibbs said. “So it was a very, very difficult time for both of them.”

The court found that Aboriginal Australians have a special cultural, historical and spiritual connection with Australia, which is not in accordance with the fact that they are considered “aliens” within the meaning of the Australian Constitution.

Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population and form the most disadvantaged minority group in a series of measures. Indigenous Australians die younger than other Australians and are over-represented in prisons.

