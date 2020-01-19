Australian artists have banned together for Make It Rain: an advantage for Australian fires.

The upcoming event launched by Insomniac presents 100% Australian artists and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. Artists include That not, VASSY, Pnau, Nina Las Vegas, Hook n sling , tyDi, VASSY, Stafford Brothers, Yolanda be cool, GG MAGREE, Feenixpawl, BROOKE EVERS, as well as very special guests.

The description of the event reads as follows:

MAKE IT RAIN takes over from the LA Academy for a stellar night in order to raise funds desperately needed for bush fire rescue initiatives. With performances by top Australian artists and a few VERY special surprise guests, this epic setlist will not be repeated. Early bird tickets are available now, so grab your friends and your dance shoes – let’s make it rain!

Everything happens at the LA Academy on Wednesday January 29. Fans who cannot attend the program will be able to hear the program on SiriusXM Revolution of Diplo Saturday, February 1.

Buy your tickets here and visit www.makeitrainevent.com for more information.

Make It Rain: an advantage for Australian fires

Photo via Rukes.com