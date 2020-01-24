Australia tries to recover three bodies from the US Wildfire crew

SYDNEY – A tanker plane that crashed and killed its three American crew members while fighting forest fires in Australia had just dropped liquid to quell the flames, investigators said on Friday.

The Thursday crash killed Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona; and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, whose employer Coulson Aviation of Canada, said in a statement.

The deaths occurred during an unprecedented forest fire season that left much of the destruction in southeastern Australia. More than 30 people have died, including three Australian volunteer firefighters.

Investigators went to where the C-130 Hercules tanker crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales and a team was working to recover the bodies of the Americans, said Greg Hood, Australian’s chief commissioner Transport Safety Bureau, told reporters.

He said it was difficult to obtain evidence and the remains because the devastating fire was still burning and the team was exposed to potential dangers such as aviation fuel.

According to Hood, more than 500 planes from several countries are fighting the forest fires in Australia.

“So if there are lessons to be learned from this particular accident, it is really important that not only Australia learn them, but the world learns them,” he said.

According to Coulson Aviation, McBeth was “a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with years of fire fighting work, both in the military and at the company.

McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served the Montana and Wyoming National Guards, the company said.

McBeth grew up in Wray, Colorado, a small town in the country’s rural east. He learned to fly in the Wyoming Air National Guard when he was a student at the University of Wyoming, said his father Bill McBeth.

Ian McBeth worked as a construction specialist – an all-rounder who was trained to build airfields for the C-130 – and later as a navigator on planes, including several tours in Iraq. He did the job after vision problems initially rejected him as a pilot. He applied again at the age of 28 a year before his eligibility expired and was accepted.

“He was determined, persistent and persistent. Probably the most competent and competent person I have ever known, ”said Bill McBeth.

Hudson graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and spent the next 20 years in various positions with the Marines, including as a C-130 pilot, said Coulson Aviation. He is survived by his wife.

DeMorgan served in the U.S. Air Force at age 18 as a flight engineer on the C-130, the company said. He had more than 4,000 hours as a flight engineer, almost 2,000 hours in combat.

“Rick’s passion was always flying and his kids,” said Coulson Aviation.

He is survived by two children, his parents and his sister.

A memorial service will be held in Sydney on February 23 for the U.S. and Australian firefighters who were killed in this forest fire season, said Prime Minister of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian.

“We will pay tribute to the brave firefighters who have lost their own lives and protect the lives and property of others,” she said.

The three deaths in the United States have increased the number of victims to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and set fire to more than 104,000 square kilometers (40,000 square miles), an area larger than the state of Indiana.

As a precaution, Coulson shut down other fire-fighting planes pending an investigation and reduced the number of planes available to fire fighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 15,000 liters of fire-retardant material in a single pass.

According to Berejiklian, more than 1,700 volunteers and staff were on site. Five fires have been described at the “emergency warning” level – the most dangerous at three levels – across the state and on the outskirts of the national capital, Canberra.

